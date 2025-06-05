Sign up
Previous
Photo 800
My Chauffeur
… with the smart hat I bought him. Pouring with rain here again today.
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
2
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3042
photos
180
followers
192
following
219% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
5th June 2025 4:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hubby
,
chauffeur
Beverley
ace
A very handsome chauffeur you have… he’ll make everything better.
June 5th, 2025
Barb
ace
Nice portrait of your chauffeur! 😊
June 5th, 2025
