Previous
Photo 803
My Bestie
We went out for an early dinner with my lovely friend Rosine and her partner. It’s always good to have a laugh with friends.
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
4
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3051
photos
181
followers
192
following
220% complete
796
797
798
799
800
801
802
803
801
1132
1113
1133
802
1114
1134
803
Views
14
Comments
4
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
8th June 2025 6:46pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
portrait
Mags
ace
It's healthy to laugh! It's so nice to have friends that do that. =)
June 8th, 2025
Marj
ace
Her beautiful smile radiates joy and fun.
June 8th, 2025
Corinne
ace
Nothing can beat a good laught with friends !
June 8th, 2025
Babs
ace
Laughter is the best medicine.
June 8th, 2025
