Previous
My Bestie by rensala
Photo 803

My Bestie

We went out for an early dinner with my lovely friend Rosine and her partner. It’s always good to have a laugh with friends.
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
220% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
It's healthy to laugh! It's so nice to have friends that do that. =)
June 8th, 2025  
Marj ace
Her beautiful smile radiates joy and fun.
June 8th, 2025  
Corinne ace
Nothing can beat a good laught with friends !
June 8th, 2025  
Babs ace
Laughter is the best medicine.
June 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact