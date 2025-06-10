Previous
Is it the right number? by rensala
Is it the right number?

Yup, it was, and my weekly shop is in and put away. Thank goodness for home deliveries - and someone to ‘snap’ today.
10th June 2025

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Susan Wakely
He looks like he has been taken by surprise.
June 10th, 2025  
Renee Salamon
@wakelys he was! And it was just as he was leaving, I’m sure he was checking if had delivered to the right place!
June 10th, 2025  
Dorothy
Good one, we had the mower man here this morning I should have snapped him!
June 10th, 2025  
