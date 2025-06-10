Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 805
Is it the right number?
Yup, it was, and my weekly shop is in and put away. Thank goodness for home deliveries - and someone to ‘snap’ today.
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3057
photos
180
followers
192
following
220% complete
View this month »
798
799
800
801
802
803
804
805
Latest from all albums
1134
803
1135
804
1115
1136
805
1116
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
10th June 2025 3:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
Susan Wakely
ace
He looks like he has been taken by surprise.
June 10th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
@wakelys
he was! And it was just as he was leaving, I’m sure he was checking if had delivered to the right place!
June 10th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Good one, we had the mower man here this morning I should have snapped him!
June 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close