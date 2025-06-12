Sign up
Photo 807
Baby Bee
Feasting in the pollen … although the macro makes him look much bigger than he is
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
5
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I'm starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I'm still enjoying my...
3061
photos
180
followers
191
following
221% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
12th June 2025 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bee
,
insect
,
june25words
Diana
ace
Lovely macro of this little baby!
June 12th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous detail.
June 12th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Sooo cute… gorgeous capture
June 12th, 2025
Monica
Fabulous macro
June 12th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Great capture of the detail!
June 12th, 2025
