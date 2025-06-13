Sign up
Photo 808
38 and counting
Today was our 38th anniversary of the day we met. Same day as my parents got married 82 years ago. Thomas celebrated with Aperol, I was a little more measured😉.
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
3
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3066
photos
180
followers
191
following
221% complete
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
13th June 2025 4:41pm
portrait
hubby
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What a super portrait. Congrats all round!
June 14th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful portrait of Thomas, congratulations to you both.
June 14th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Cheers and happy anniversary.
June 14th, 2025
