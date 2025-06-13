Previous
38 and counting by rensala
Photo 808

38 and counting

Today was our 38th anniversary of the day we met. Same day as my parents got married 82 years ago. Thomas celebrated with Aperol, I was a little more measured😉.
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
221% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a super portrait. Congrats all round!
June 14th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful portrait of Thomas, congratulations to you both.
June 14th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Cheers and happy anniversary.
June 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact