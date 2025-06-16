Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 811
Boredom
These two lads waiting for their folk at the Costco canteen which had really long queues. Hubby was getting himself a hotdog, I think I probably had the same look as the boys.
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3075
photos
180
followers
190
following
222% complete
View this month »
804
805
806
807
808
809
810
811
Latest from all albums
809
1140
810
1141
1121
1142
1122
811
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
16th June 2025 6:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
candid
Pat Knowles
ace
Great study of boredom….they may be hungry too which won’t help. Well spotted.
June 16th, 2025
Kathy
ace
Bored and hungry
June 16th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
A great capture of boredom!
June 16th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! how very bored they look !!
June 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close