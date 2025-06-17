Sign up
Previous
Photo 812
Falafel Heaven
A quick lunch after acupuncture today made hubby very happy.
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
4
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I'm starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I'm still enjoying my...
3078
photos
180
followers
190
following
222% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
17th June 2025 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
food
Sue Cooper
ace
He's enjoying that 😂
June 17th, 2025
Barb
ace
Oh, my! Lunchtime here and that looks delicious! 😋 I love falafel!
June 17th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Yum
June 17th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
I can tell by his face he’s enjoying every mouthful to come!
June 17th, 2025
