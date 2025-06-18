Sign up
Photo 813
My Team
Monthly visit to my oncology team. All good so far, first scan next month.
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I'm starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I'm still enjoying my...
222% complete
Photo Details
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
18th June 2025 10:16am
Tags
portrait
Kerry McCarthy
A very nice, natural-looking photo of your team. So glad to hear things are going well!
June 18th, 2025
