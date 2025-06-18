Previous
My Team by rensala
Photo 813

My Team

Monthly visit to my oncology team. All good so far, first scan next month.
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
222% complete

Kerry McCarthy ace
A very nice, natural-looking photo of your team. So glad to hear things are going well!
June 18th, 2025  
