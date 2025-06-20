Sign up
Previous
Photo 815
Pomeranian
Bite as a button
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
1
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I'm starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I'm still enjoying my...
3087
photos
180
followers
189
following
223% complete
808
809
810
811
812
813
814
815
1144
813
1125
814
1145
815
1146
1126
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
20th June 2025 7:45pm
Tags
dog
,
portrait
Susan Wakely
ace
A cute little accessory.
June 21st, 2025
