Photo 820
Alice says hello
Catching up now from our grandparent duty days - there was no time to come up for air but I did manage a few shots every day
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
2
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I'm starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I'm still enjoying my...
3112
photos
179
followers
189
following
226% complete
818
819
820
821
822
823
824
825
822
1154
823
1155
824
1156
825
1157
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
26th June 2025 6:05am
Tags
grandchildren
Beverley
ace
Hello beautiful Alice… happiness and joy
July 2nd, 2025
Barb
ace
Delightful!
July 2nd, 2025
