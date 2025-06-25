Previous
Alice says hello by rensala
Photo 820

Alice says hello

Catching up now from our grandparent duty days - there was no time to come up for air but I did manage a few shots every day
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Renee Salamon

Renee Salamon
Beverley ace
Hello beautiful Alice… happiness and joy
July 2nd, 2025  
Barb ace
Delightful!
July 2nd, 2025  
