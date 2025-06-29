Previous
Next
Showing off our new shoes by rensala
Photo 824

Showing off our new shoes

29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
226% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Sweet shot… happy with their shoes
July 2nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
So adorable
July 2nd, 2025  
Barb ace
Darling!
July 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact