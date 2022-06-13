Vesuvius, Napoli

Impossible to post photos of Naples without its famous inhabitant, which overshadows the beautiful romantic city … so there will follow a few more from different angles.

Thank you for all the wonderful comments and support throughout our Italian adventure. It’s been so much appreciated. Sadly we have come home to find we are both testing positive. It’s doubly sad as our son is here in London for the day with his fiancée who we meet for the first time and no hugs possible! All very frustrating but we just need to deal with what life dishes up, for better or for worse.