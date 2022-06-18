Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
136 / 365
Basilica Santuario Santa Maria, Leuca
Little did my friends know that I was lurking in the Basilica when they were snatching a quick kiss.
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
350
photos
119
followers
240
following
37% complete
View this month »
129
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
Latest from all albums
134
166
45
135
167
46
136
168
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
8th June 2022 2:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
,
kiss
,
italy
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
June 18th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great candid sneaky shot.
June 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close