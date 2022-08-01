Previous
Blue Angel by rensala
163 / 365

Blue Angel

I’m catching up on my Statues album, no need to comment . Abstract 1 is based on the Blue Angel statue on display in a gallery in Exeter https://www.castlefineart.com/artists/billy-connolly.
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
