Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
166 / 365
patience - 5
when patience runs out …
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
452
photos
123
followers
247
following
45% complete
View this month »
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
Latest from all albums
163
164
214
70
165
215
166
216
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Themes
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
cards
,
patience
,
aug22words
Jacqueline
ace
Clever idea!
August 5th, 2022
Mags
ace
Love this black and white.
August 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close