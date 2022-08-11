Previous
Invisible Woman by rensala
172 / 365

Invisible Woman

The original photo inspiring Abstract 11 today. I loved this sculpture at the Churt Sculpture Park but sadly didn’t record the artist or name of the sculpture.
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Diana ace
It is stunning and so well placed.
August 11th, 2022  
