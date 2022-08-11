Sign up
Invisible Woman
The original photo inspiring Abstract 11 today. I loved this sculpture at the Churt Sculpture Park but sadly didn’t record the artist or name of the sculpture.
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
12th September 2020 1:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
Diana
ace
It is stunning and so well placed.
August 11th, 2022
