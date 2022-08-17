Previous
Next
Angel by rensala
178 / 365

Angel

This statue is the inspiration for today’s abstract. She is one of a pair guarding the entrance to Capo Santa Maria do Leuca, famous for its lighthouse where the Adriatic and Ionian seas meet.
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
48% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise