181 / 365
Sculpture with Colour
This was one of the many ‘string’ pieces in the Barbara Hepworth’s Art & Life exhibition
https://www.nationalgalleries.org/exhibition/barbara-hepworth-art-life
at the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art in Edinburgh
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Tags
sculpture
