Sculpture with Colour by rensala
181 / 365

Sculpture with Colour

This was one of the many ‘string’ pieces in the Barbara Hepworth’s Art & Life exhibition https://www.nationalgalleries.org/exhibition/barbara-hepworth-art-life at the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art in Edinburgh
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
