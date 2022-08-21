Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
182 / 365
Girls will be Girls
Photo taken in the Sedona Exposures International Gallery of Fine Art and the inspiration for today’s abstract - I rather fell in love with the young ladies but sadly didn’t note the artist’s name. The title is mine, I hope they don’t mind.
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
499
photos
124
followers
247
following
49% complete
View this month »
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
Latest from all albums
180
230
84
181
231
85
182
232
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
6th February 2018 4:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close