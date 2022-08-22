Sign up
183 / 365
Mama Muntagna
Shot in the most amazing sculpture park in Seggiano, Italy -
https://www.danielspoerri.org/giardino/artist/artist-roland-topor/
22nd August 2022
22nd Aug 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
183
Tags
statue
Julie Ryan
It is emotional
August 22nd, 2022
