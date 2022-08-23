Sign up
184 / 365
Jamaican Girl
Back to the Churt Sculpture Park for this stunning statue by Enzo Plazzotta
https://staging.plazzotta.co.uk/public-displays/
- I’m now going to go in search of the various statues exhibited right here in London.
23rd August 2022
23rd Aug 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Tags
statue
Mags
ace
Very life like!
August 23rd, 2022
