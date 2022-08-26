Previous
Kneeling Girl by rensala
187 / 365

Kneeling Girl

Today’s abstract inspiration, shot at the Sculpture Park in Churt - sadly I didn’t record the artist https://www.thesculpturepark.com/
26th August 2022 26th Aug 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
