187 / 365
Kneeling Girl
Today’s abstract inspiration, shot at the Sculpture Park in Churt - sadly I didn’t record the artist
https://www.thesculpturepark.com/
26th August 2022
26th Aug 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Tags
b&w
,
sculpture
