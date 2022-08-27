Previous
Next
Woman’s Head with Chignon by rensala
188 / 365

Woman’s Head with Chignon

Modigliani Woman’s Head with Chignon Is exhibiting at the Kunsthaus in Zurich ( https://www.kunsthaus.ch/) where I’m spending a few days with my son and his wife. I spent three hours there and it just wasn’t enough!
27th August 2022 27th Aug 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
51% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise