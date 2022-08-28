Sign up
189 / 365
Seeing Double
Two fabulous statues at the Kunsthaus, Rodin’s Age of Bronze and Moilllon’s Monument to Cezanne - they will probably appear again but I rather liked them as a pair so they are today’s abstract inspiration
28th August 2022
28th Aug 22
0
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
520
photos
124
followers
247
following
51% complete
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
