Seated Bronze by rensala
Seated Bronze

I wasn’t that keen on this statue by Matisse at the Kunsthaus, Zurich but shot from behind and in low key I feel she makes an interesting figure.
29th August 2022 29th Aug 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Diana ace
The lighting and textures are just wonderful!
August 29th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
This low key shots adds interest with the light and shade.
August 29th, 2022  
