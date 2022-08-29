Sign up
Seated Bronze
I wasn’t that keen on this statue by Matisse at the Kunsthaus, Zurich but shot from behind and in low key I feel she makes an interesting figure.
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Tags
statue
,
key
,
low
Diana
ace
The lighting and textures are just wonderful!
August 29th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
This low key shots adds interest with the light and shade.
August 29th, 2022
