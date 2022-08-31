Abstract August Inspirations

Thank you for all your views, comments and favs this month, which have been very much appreciated - I had no real idea what I was embarking on when I started but I’ve ended up learning a lot from my own photos which has been a real bonus. These are the sculptors, where known, who inspired the abstracts:

Row1: left to right Billy Connolly, Barbara Hepworth, Papier Mâché artist Lecce, Elmgreen and Dragset, Degas, Cornelia Parker, artist unknown Exeter Gallery

Row2: Poussin, Helen Sinclair, artist unknown Churt Sculpture Park, Ferri Ferrahmandi, artist unknown Pinacoteca Ambrosiana Milan, Hugh Locke, artist unknown Churt Sculpture Park

Row3: Ferri Farrahmandi, Patricia Finch, artist unknown Capo Santa Maria di Leuca, Degas, Emile Oscar Guillaume, Barbara Hepworth, artist unknown Sedona Art Gallery

Row4: Roland Topor, Enzo Plazzota, Damien Hirst, artist unknown Karlovy Vary, artist unknown Churt Sculpture Park, Modigliani, Moillon and Rodin, Matisse, Brancusi



