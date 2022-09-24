Previous
A small handful …

24th September 2022 24th Sep 22

Renee Salamon

SwChappell ace
Great portrait
September 24th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
@swchappell thank you
September 24th, 2022  
Mags ace
Aww! That is just too sweet.
September 24th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
So sweet. That little dog is always smiling.
September 24th, 2022  
Bucktree ace
Great portrait.
September 24th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
@dkellogg @wakelys @marlboromaam thank you - he is such a sweet dog, I’ve really enjoyed this month of memories of my week with him in Zurich. He gets all the attention wherever we go.
September 24th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
September 24th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw! so sweet - a delightful candid portrait!
September 24th, 2022  
