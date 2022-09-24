Sign up
A small handful …
24th September 2022
24th Sep 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Tags
dog
,
portrait
,
switzerland
,
🇨🇭
SwChappell
ace
Great portrait
September 24th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
@swchappell
thank you
September 24th, 2022
Mags
ace
Aww! That is just too sweet.
September 24th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
So sweet. That little dog is always smiling.
September 24th, 2022
Bucktree
ace
Great portrait.
September 24th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
@dkellogg
@wakelys
@marlboromaam
thank you - he is such a sweet dog, I’ve really enjoyed this month of memories of my week with him in Zurich. He gets all the attention wherever we go.
September 24th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
September 24th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw! so sweet - a delightful candid portrait!
September 24th, 2022
