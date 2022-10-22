Previous
Millennium Bridge by rensala
245 / 365

Millennium Bridge

… hubby, and St Paul’s. Sometimes difficult to choose what/who to focus on.
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

Renee Salamon

Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Great backdrop for this portrait shot.
October 22nd, 2022  
Nice capture
October 22nd, 2022  
A great portrait and backdrop.
October 22nd, 2022  
