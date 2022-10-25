Sign up
The English Countryside
So nice to spend the day out of London today, the weather was perfect. Although we were running an errand the scenery either side of the motorway is always a joy. It always looks like a painting to me.
25th October 2022
25th Oct 22
Tags
countryside
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice painterly effect.
October 25th, 2022
Diana
ace
It sure is very green! Lovely scene though.
October 25th, 2022
Ingrid
ace
I like the painting-effect!
October 25th, 2022
