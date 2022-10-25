Previous
The English Countryside by rensala
248 / 365

The English Countryside

So nice to spend the day out of London today, the weather was perfect. Although we were running an errand the scenery either side of the motorway is always a joy. It always looks like a painting to me.
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice painterly effect.
October 25th, 2022  
Diana ace
It sure is very green! Lovely scene though.
October 25th, 2022  
Ingrid ace
I like the painting-effect!
October 25th, 2022  
