A little something to lift the spirit by rensala
250 / 365

A little something to lift the spirit

A cream tea, late morning, can certainly do that 😊
27th October 2022 27th Oct 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Linda ace
Beautiful food, beautiful shot!
October 27th, 2022  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Ohhh, I miss cream tea... Nice shot!
October 27th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Fantastic, colors, textures, shapes, lighting
October 27th, 2022  
Ingrid ace
Yum!
October 27th, 2022  
Diana ace
Oh that is stunning, it looks so delicious! Love the mug too.
October 27th, 2022  
Maria
Wonderful light! And food)
October 27th, 2022  
