Myna Bird Yellow - 1 by rensala
Photo 375

Myna Bird Yellow - 1

My first encounter with Myna birds here in Dubai. They are everywhere in our resort, very chirpy and not at all afraid to come close.
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Dawn ace
A fabulous detailed shot
March 1st, 2023  
