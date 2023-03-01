Sign up
Photo 375
Myna Bird Yellow - 1
My first encounter with Myna birds here in Dubai. They are everywhere in our resort, very chirpy and not at all afraid to come close.
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
1
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1039
photos
156
followers
220
following
102% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
1st March 2023 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
bird
,
lemon
,
myna
,
mar23words
Dawn
ace
A fabulous detailed shot
March 1st, 2023
