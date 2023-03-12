Sign up
Photo 386
Orchid Violet - Rainbow 12
Sadly these are not mine, I shot these magnificent flowers in Dubai in the ladies loo of a posh hotel.
12th March 2023
12th Mar 23
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
orchids
,
violet
,
rainbow2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 12th, 2023
Mags
ace
Fan-freaking-tastic shot! How beautiful!
March 12th, 2023
Sue Cooper
ace
That’s a lovely orchid and beautifully captured. Fav.
March 12th, 2023
Lisa Brown
Wow. That is gorgeous
March 12th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
They are quite spectacular.
March 12th, 2023
