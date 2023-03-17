Sign up
Photo 391
Blue Bird - Rainbow 17
This guy is part of a larger mural in a Mexican restaurant in Zurich.
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
1
0
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos
Photo Details
Tags
blue
,
bird
,
rainbow2023
A great piece of art!
March 17th, 2023
