Pipilotti Rist Art at the Kunsthaus - Rainbow 18 by rensala
Photo 392

Pipilotti Rist Art at the Kunsthaus - Rainbow 18

The Swiss artist Elisabeth Rist is better known by the name Pipilotti Rist. One of her art installations is currently on view at the new wing of the Kunsthaus Zurich. Colourful, mesmerising and ethereal, I found it to be really beautiful.
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365
