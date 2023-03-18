Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 392
Pipilotti Rist Art at the Kunsthaus - Rainbow 18
The Swiss artist Elisabeth Rist is better known by the name Pipilotti Rist. One of her art installations is currently on view at the new wing of the Kunsthaus Zurich. Colourful, mesmerising and ethereal, I found it to be really beautiful.
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1090
photos
158
followers
220
following
107% complete
View this month »
385
386
387
388
389
390
391
392
Latest from all albums
255
390
256
440
441
257
391
392
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Themes
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
indigo
,
rainbow2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close