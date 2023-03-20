Previous
In the Red - Rainbow 20 by rensala
Photo 394

In the Red - Rainbow 20

Another of the Pipilotti Rist installation shots, this time i caught someone wandering through the lights. On view at the new wing of the Kunsthaus Zurich.
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Renee Salamon

Susan Wakely ace
An added bonus having the person in shot.
March 20th, 2023  
Pam ace
This is awesome!
March 20th, 2023  
