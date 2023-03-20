Sign up
Photo 394
In the Red - Rainbow 20
Another of the Pipilotti Rist installation shots, this time i caught someone wandering through the lights. On view at the new wing of the Kunsthaus Zurich.
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
red
,
lights
,
art
,
installation
,
zurich
,
rainbow2023
Susan Wakely
ace
An added bonus having the person in shot.
March 20th, 2023
Pam
ace
This is awesome!
March 20th, 2023
