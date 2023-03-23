Previous
Leaf Green - Rainbow 23 by rensala
Photo 397

Leaf Green - Rainbow 23

Sculpture, or at least part of it, outside the Estorick Gallery in Highbury & Islington.
23rd March 2023

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Renee Salamon
Susan Wakely ace
I guess that I am looking at a reflection. This is one that is taking my brain a few seconds to engage.
March 23rd, 2023  
