Photo 403
Lemony-Yellow - Rainbow 29
I saw this in a shop window in Hampstead this week - for sure not real lemons but a lovely colour none the less to finish the yellows in Rainbow month.
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
yellow
,
lemon
,
rainbow2023
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful display of lemons.
March 29th, 2023
Diana
ace
They really pop!
March 29th, 2023
