’Elise’ in my garden by rensala
Photo 503

’Elise’ in my garden

Glorious weather here today, after lots of rain in the past few days. Our garden is looking like NoMowMay again😔 but gloriously green.
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Julie Ryan
Very pretty
July 7th, 2023  
