Photo 507
In the garden
But on the other side of the ocean - my sis loves the Coleus plant and she has lots of different varieties
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
2
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
8
2
2
Themes
iPhone 13 Pro
11th July 2023 7:29pm
outdoors
Mags
ace
Beautiful colors and variety!
July 12th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful capture looking like a painting!
July 12th, 2023
