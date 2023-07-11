Previous
In the garden by rensala
In the garden

But on the other side of the ocean - my sis loves the Coleus plant and she has lots of different varieties
Renee Salamon

Mags ace
Beautiful colors and variety!
July 12th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful capture looking like a painting!
July 12th, 2023  
