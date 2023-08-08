Previous
Luma Foundation, from the inside by rensala
Photo 535

Luma Foundation, from the inside

The crazy building I posted the other day by architect Frank Geery

https://365project.org/rensala/themes/2023-07-31
8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
146% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Louise & Ken
So beautiful! I love any additional texturing you put into it!
August 8th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
How impressive! Nice perspective
August 8th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shapes and reflective surfaces.
August 8th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@Weezilou - thank you - there’s no add’l texturing, these are all reflections
August 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise