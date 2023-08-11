Sign up
Photo 538
Eye to eye
Since they arrived in Tuesday, the twins have come to acknowledge each other (sort of). This was a particularly special moment.
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
3
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1534
photos
165
followers
223
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
11th August 2023 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
family
Pat Knowles
ace
Plenty of fun times ahead! I can remember when my twin grandchildren were that age!
August 13th, 2023
Mags
ace
Sweet! Lovely black and white.
August 13th, 2023
Call me Joe
ace
❤️
August 13th, 2023
