Previous
Next
Eye to eye by rensala
Photo 538

Eye to eye

Since they arrived in Tuesday, the twins have come to acknowledge each other (sort of). This was a particularly special moment.
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
147% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Plenty of fun times ahead! I can remember when my twin grandchildren were that age!
August 13th, 2023  
Mags ace
Sweet! Lovely black and white.
August 13th, 2023  
Call me Joe ace
❤️
August 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise