Previous
Four months Today & Counting by rensala
Photo 540

Four months Today & Counting

Last in this series of b&w of Florence and Alice. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed their stay and taking their photos - I had forgotten how tricky it is to get good baby photos.

Thank you again for all the lovely comments in the past few days during their stay. No more baby pics for a while now.
13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
147% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
they are so adorable and what a great shot you took!
August 14th, 2023  
Dawn ace
So lovely
August 14th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
You have done a great job
August 14th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely. Hope that you get to see them again very soon.
August 14th, 2023  
Babs ace
You are going to miss them I am sure
August 14th, 2023  
Steve Chappell ace
So cute
August 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise