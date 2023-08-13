Sign up
Previous
Photo 540
Four months Today & Counting
Last in this series of b&w of Florence and Alice. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed their stay and taking their photos - I had forgotten how tricky it is to get good baby photos.
Thank you again for all the lovely comments in the past few days during their stay. No more baby pics for a while now.
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
6
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1536
photos
165
followers
223
following
147% complete
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
13th August 2023 7:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
twins
Diana
ace
they are so adorable and what a great shot you took!
August 14th, 2023
Dawn
ace
So lovely
August 14th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
You have done a great job
August 14th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely. Hope that you get to see them again very soon.
August 14th, 2023
Babs
ace
You are going to miss them I am sure
August 14th, 2023
Steve Chappell
ace
So cute
August 14th, 2023
