Previous
Photo 544
Puppies
Just three weeks old, they belong to my friend’s chihuahua cross and daschund cross. Soooo cute, I want one but hubby not keen. I’m already feeling withdrawal symptoms since the twins left on Sunday.
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
2
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1548
photos
163
followers
221
following
149% complete
537
538
539
540
541
542
543
544
542
592
543
593
409
594
544
410
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
17th August 2023 11:10am
Privacy
Public
Tags
dogs
,
puppies
Nigel Rogers
ace
Cute
August 17th, 2023
4rky
ace
Adorable!
August 17th, 2023
