A walk in the park by rensala
Photo 545

A walk in the park

Yesterday was a glorious day and I walked for an hour or so with a friend in one of our local parks. I haven’t done that for a while which is such a shame. During the two Covid years, hubby and I walked all our parks nearly every day.
18th August 2023 18th Aug 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Mags ace
I should have such a nice park to walk in close by. Beautiful capture! I know. I have woods. But best not venture into them in the summer and fall. You don't want to get bitten by a pit viper.
August 18th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@marlboromaam yuk, vipers would scare me off totally.
August 18th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
What a lovely place to walk. Such a nice day too, no sun today.
August 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
