Figs Galore by rensala
Figs Galore

Enjoying our garden today, the fig tree has got dozens of fruit. Fingers crossed some are going to ripen this year. Figs are one of my favourite fruits.
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

Renee Salamon

Sue Cooper ace
How wonderful to have actual figs on your fig tree. We have a small fig tree but no figs as yet. I hope they ripen.
August 19th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely greens and yelloy
August 19th, 2023  
