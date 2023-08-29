Sign up
Photo 556
Halfpenny Lane
We stopped at a petrol station on the way home, I loved the name of this street. For those who don’t live in the UK, this coin went out of service sometime in the sixties.
29th August 2023
29th Aug 23
3
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos
1584
photos
162
followers
197
following
152% complete
549
550
551
552
553
554
555
556
604
554
605
555
421
606
556
422
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
29th August 2023 1:42pm
Tags
b&w
Mags
ace
Beautiful black and white!
August 29th, 2023
Diana
ace
We used to have pennies here too when I was young. Great find and shot.
August 29th, 2023
Sue Cooper
ace
I love it and I remember pennies and halfpennies, in fact I have some in the loft.
August 29th, 2023
