Previous
Halfpenny Lane by rensala
Photo 556

Halfpenny Lane

We stopped at a petrol station on the way home, I loved the name of this street. For those who don’t live in the UK, this coin went out of service sometime in the sixties.
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
152% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful black and white!
August 29th, 2023  
Diana ace
We used to have pennies here too when I was young. Great find and shot.
August 29th, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
I love it and I remember pennies and halfpennies, in fact I have some in the loft.
August 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise