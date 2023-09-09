Sign up
Photo 567
Bye bye Madrid
We sadly leave Madrid today for Toledo, it’s been very short but very sweet. The lovely receptionist at our hotel was very helpful with all questions.
9th September 2023
9th Sep 23
4
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1615
photos
162
followers
196
following
155% complete
Views
14
Comments
4
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
8th September 2023 7:22pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
Issi Bannerman
ace
Super image!
September 9th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A wonderful image of her and reflection
September 9th, 2023
Diana
ace
What a great capture of her! Have fun in Toledo!
September 9th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture with reflection.
September 9th, 2023
