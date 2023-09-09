Previous
Bye bye Madrid by rensala
Bye bye Madrid

We sadly leave Madrid today for Toledo, it’s been very short but very sweet. The lovely receptionist at our hotel was very helpful with all questions.
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Issi Bannerman ace
Super image!
September 9th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A wonderful image of her and reflection
September 9th, 2023  
Diana ace
What a great capture of her! Have fun in Toledo!
September 9th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture with reflection.
September 9th, 2023  
