Photo 605
Hot Chocolate at the Lindt
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
b&w
life
still
Phil Howcroft
ace
looks really cool as a mono and a piece of artwork
October 31st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
All looks very nice.
October 31st, 2023
Mags
ace
Very nice!
October 31st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
October 31st, 2023
Kathy
ace
Interesting. Part art and part real.
October 31st, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely created
October 31st, 2023
