Autumn Art (1) by rensala
Photo 606

Autumn Art (1)

Weather and health both conspiring to keep me indoors, more or less, so I thought I’d have a play for my month themes with images from my garden or locality. We’ll see where that takes me.

As always, I thank you for your viewing and taking the time to comment, it’s always much appreciated.
1st November 2023

Renee Salamon

Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
