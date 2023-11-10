Previous
Autumn Art (10) by rensala
Photo 615

Autumn Art (10)

10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
168% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely leaf and colors!
November 10th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Fabulous. Favourite for me to think about and maybe try myself.
November 10th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Cool!
November 10th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Happy Fall colors
November 10th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@johnfalconer thank you - I use Brushstrokes App to convert my photos to art - great fun
November 10th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very cool
November 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise