Photo 615
Photo 615
Autumn Art (10)
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
6
5
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1762
photos
165
followers
196
following
168% complete
608
609
610
611
612
613
614
615
613
662
482
663
614
664
483
615
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
Themes
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
autumn
,
art
Mags
ace
Lovely leaf and colors!
November 10th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Fabulous. Favourite for me to think about and maybe try myself.
November 10th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cool!
November 10th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Happy Fall colors
November 10th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@johnfalconer
thank you - I use Brushstrokes App to convert my photos to art - great fun
November 10th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very cool
November 10th, 2023
